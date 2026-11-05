undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Oregon rules out leading rusher Jordon Davison for must-win trip to No. 12 Ohio State
By Tyler Rhodes,3 days ago
This post is AI-assisted writing. Mistakes can happen. If you spot an error, please let us know. Oregon will play at No. 12 Ohio State on Saturday without sophomore running back Jordon Davison, its leading rusher. Receiver Jeremiah McClellan is listed as probable after a broken foot, which would help a thin receiver group in a game the No. 23 Ducks have to win.