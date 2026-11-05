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Robert Tano, 87, of Kenosha – Obituary
By Racine County Eye Staff,3 days ago
Robert Tano, 87, of Kenosha, died Oct. 29, 2026. He was born in Chicago, Illinois on Aug. 7, 1939. After graduating high school, he enlisted in the United States Marine Corps and proudly served his country for 4 years, during which he received numerous service medals. He was a mechanic by trade and owned a Goodyear Store in Fox Lake, Illinois named Depot Tire and Auto for many years before retiring. He was married to Charlotte Tano for over 40 years before her passing in 2005. Robert loved riding his motorcycles and living the south Florida lifestyle where he lived in the Florida Keys for many years during his retirement.