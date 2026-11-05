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My home lab was five separate machines, so I consolidated it into one box and kept every service running
By Rich Edmonds,3 days ago
You know what's really cool about running a home lab? Having an excuse to source and manage used enterprise servers to create your very own data center. You know what's terrible about running a home lab? The monthly utility bill. These servers are anything but efficient, designed for extracting as much performance from the compact form factor, requiring loud fans, powerful chips, and proprietary hardware. Still, it's a learning curve and was a great experience while it lasted.