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I automated the most distracting part of my morning routine with one email, and it barely took any effort
By Mahnoor Faisal,4 days ago
I've always been someone who likes having a routine. I might not be the greatest at sticking to one, but having a routine in place is still extremely important to me. I also like finding tools that make my routines easier to follow, which probably explains why I use so many of them just to figure out what I have going on for the day.