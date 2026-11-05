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Low income housing assistance in Arlington: panel discussion and community forum, Nov. 12, 6-7:30 PM, Arlington Central Library
By Nova Catholic Community,3 days ago
Where: Arlington Central Library, 1015 N. Quincy Street, Arlington VA, in person only. Why: Arlington County households continue to struggle to meet housing costs, but the greatest burden is on renters earning under $46,000 a year (under 40% area median income (AMI)). Public funds should be targeted effectively to help these lowest income renters.