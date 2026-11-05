undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Ohio grants $2 million-plus to nonprofits helping human trafficking survivors
By Chrissy Morton,3 days ago
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — New grant funding will provide support for nonprofit groups working with human trafficking survivors across Ohio. The Office of Criminal Justice Services announced more than $2 million will go to 32 nonprofit organizations that serve 35 counties, along with several other nonprofits addressing statewide needs.
2