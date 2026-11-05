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What to do Nov. 6-13
By City Paper Staff,3 days ago
The 10th annual Charleston Literary Festival kicks off Friday and runs through Nov. 15, giving locals and visitors plenty of time to participate in this world-class event celebrating all things literature. Meet nationally-known authors and connect with fellow readers from around the country in the heart of Charleston’s historic district. Join organizers in fostering the next generation of readers and writers.