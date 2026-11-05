undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
UW-Green Bay Continues to Rise: Record Enrollment Makes It Wisconsin’s 4th Largest University
By Kristin Bouchard,3 days ago
More students than ever are choosing the University of Wisconsin-Green Bay, with a record 12,059 students enrolled in fall 2026, making UW-Green Bay the fourth largest university in the Universities of Wisconsin. The milestone represents 34% enrollment growth since 2020 and a 4% increase over last year, driven by strong growth among transfer students, graduate students, dual-enrollment participants and continuing education learners.