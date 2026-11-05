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City Voters Approve 2026 General Obligation Bond Expanding Thomas Branigan Memorial Library
2 days ago
The bond authorization will provide funding for significant upgrades to the Thomas Branigan Memorial Library, helping modernize library facilities, enhance services, improve technology, and address the growing needs of the Las Cruces community. Source: City of Las Cruces. Photos: Courtesy. Las Cruces voters approved the issuance of $26 million in...