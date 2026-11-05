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Land of the People: Nde benah opens at the Branigan Cultural Center
2 days ago
An opening reception for the Chiricahua Apache Nation exhibit, Land of the People: Nde benah, is scheduled for 9 a.m. Saturday, November 7. Within the Land of the People: Shimba Tainin kau natheure wein – Tierra Sagrada – Ndende bì Ke’ya – Naf’ole atsihem – Nde benah – Ndee Biyááh exhibit at the Branigan Cultural Center, a special rotating gallery space allows each Indigenous group to explore its unique stories. From November 7, 2026, through January 30, 2027, the gallery will feature the Chiricahua Apache Nation.
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