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Jason Husser talks 2026 midterm election results with multiple media outlets
By University Communications,2 days ago
Jason Husser, director of the Elon University Poll and professor of political science and public policy, provided analysis to several media outlets following the 2026 midterm elections, offering insight into key races in North Carolina and significant Democratic victories across the country. Husser spoke with WFMY, WJZY, WGHP, WXLV and...