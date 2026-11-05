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Brewing up chemistry: A new hands-on chemistry class
By Sophia Darmelio,3 days ago
In “The Chemistry (and Art) of Brewing Beer” course, students learn chemistry and biochemistry concepts that underlie the beer brewing process, and they put their knowledge into practice by actually brewing their own beer. The course is being taught for the first time by Joel Karty, professor and chair of the Department of Chemistry and the Sydney F. & Kathleen E. Jackson Professor at Elon University. This nonmajors course allows students, 21 and older, to fulfill their lab science requirement, which is a draw for students who otherwise would not have taken a chemistry course during their time at Elon.