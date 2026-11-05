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McDonald’s McRib lawsuit over lack of real rib meat allowed to proceed
3 days ago
A proposed class-action lawsuit claiming McDonald's McRib sandwich contains no rib meat despite its name and patty shape has been pending since it was filed in December 2025. On Friday last week, U.S. District Judge April Perry in Chicago allowed the case to move forward, declining to dismiss key deception and fraud claims while throwing out other counts without prejudice.