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Cal Thomas: A wipeout for Republicans
By Cal Thomas,3 days ago
In 2010, President Obama described those midterm elections as a “shellacking” for Democrats, who lost 60 seats in the House. Then, as now, the economy was the top issue. If Republicans could have had a worse night, I don’t know what it would be. From Maine to Michigan to Texas, Republicans failed miserably to get any message across to voters that would have persuaded a majority to vote for their candidates. One reason for the debacle was that too many GOP candidates ran on fear – fear of socialism, fear of “jihadis” (a slap at Michigan Senate candidate Abdul El-Sayed).