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FDA Grants Priority Review to Zanubrutinib Regimen in Frontline MCL
2 days ago
Data from the phase 3 MANGROVE study support the application for zanubrutinib/rituximab in this mantle cell lymphoma population. The FDA has accepted and granted priority review to the supplemental new drug application (sNDA) for zanubrutinib (Brukinsa) in combination with rituximab (Rituxan) for the treatment of adult patients with previously untreated mantle cell lymphoma (MCL), according to a news release from the developer, BeOne Medicines.¹ If approved, zanubrutinib plus rituximab would be the first and only chemotherapy-free, Bruton tyrosine kinase (BTK) inhibitor–based regimen for adults with previously untreated MCL.