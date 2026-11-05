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TROPION-Breast02: First-Line Datopotamab Deruxtecan in Metastatic TNBC
2 days ago
In this segment, the panel reviews the phase 3 TROPION-Breast02 trial evaluating first-line datopotamab deruxtecan (Dato-DXd) versus investigator’s choice of chemotherapy in patients with locally advanced, inoperable, or metastatic triple-negative breast cancer (TNBC) for whom immunotherapy was not an option. In this segment, the panel reviews the phase 3...