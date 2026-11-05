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Dean G. Marcus Cole receives 2026 Barry Prize from the American Academy of Sciences and Letters; Prof. O. Carter Snead also honored
By Notre Dame Law School,2 days ago
G. Marcus Cole, the Joseph A. Matson Dean and professor of law at Notre Dame Law School, has received a 2026 Barry Prize for Distinguished Intellectual Achievement from the American Academy of Sciences and Letters. The Barry Prize is the Academy’s premier initiative to promote excellence in scholarship. Open to...