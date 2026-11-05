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Ocular Monitoring, Treatment Selection, and Future Directions
2 days ago
The faculty discuss how CAR T-cell therapy, bispecific antibodies, and an antibody-drug conjugate differ in infection management and in how often patients need to be seen. They review the restricted access program and the eye exam before dosing, and a short segment covers working with an optometrist or ophthalmologist, and how brief the exam and form are. The panel then looks ahead to dosing schedule evolution, earlier-line use, and patient convenience. The panel closes with key takeaways on the head-to-head DREAMM-7 results, ocular monitoring, differences between the trial and the label, and room for different options in practice depending on the patient.