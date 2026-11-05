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Durvalumab Plus FLOT, ctDNA, and Biomarker Testing in Gastroesophageal Cancer
2 days ago
Sunnie Kim, MD, discussed perioperative durvalumab plus FLOT, ctDNA-guided de-escalation, irAE monitoring, and biomarkers in gastroesophageal cancer. CancerNetwork® spoke with Sunnie Kim, MD, associate professor of medicine in the Division of Medical Oncology at the University of Colorado School of Medicine, a gastrointestinal medical oncologist at the University of Colorado Cancer Center, about real-world challenges in the management of gastroesophageal cancer. Kim discussed postoperative management after perioperative durvalumab (Imfinzi) plus FLOT (fluorouracil, leucovorin, oxaliplatin, and docetaxel) based on the phase 3 MATTERHORN trial (NCT04592913),1 including findings from the phase 2 VESTIGE trial (NCT03443856) of adjuvant nivolumab (Opdivo) plus ipilimumab (Yervoy).2 She also addressed circulating tumor DNA (ctDNA)–guided de-escalation, monitoring for immune-related adverse events, infusion logistics with zolbetuximab-clzb (Vyloy) plus FOLFOX (leucovorin, fluorouracil, and oxaliplatin),3,4 her rationale for neoadjuvant therapy in clinical T2N0 disease, broad biomarker testing, and emerging strategies to overcome resistance.