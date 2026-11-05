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Evaluating Factors That Affect HDR Brachytherapy and SBRT Decisions in Radiation Oncology
3 days ago
Adam C. Olson, MD, MSc-GH, discussed letting patients choose between modalities with comparably strong evidence, and the data that shaped his approach. Asked how he decides between high-dose rate (HDR) brachytherapy and stereotactic body radiation therapy (SBRT) for localized prostate cancer, Adam C. Olson, MD, MSc-GH, associate professor in the Department of Radiation Oncology at the University of Pittsburgh and medical director at Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh of UPMC, gave an answer that reframed the question. “The short answer is I don't,” he said. Olson spoke with CancerNetwork® at the.