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Red Bull New York Defender Omar Valencia Named to Panama National Team Ahead of CONCACAF Nations League Quarterfinal Match against Curaçao
By Red Bull New York Communications,3 days ago
HARRISON, N.J. (November 5, 2026) - Red Bull New York defender Omar Valencia have been named to the Panama National Team roster for their upcoming CONCACAF Nations League Quarterfinal matchup against Curaçao, the federation announced yesterday. Valencia, 22, has made 36 appearances for Red Bull New York recording four...