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Oregon missing unified data collection, complaint process for farmworkers, report says
By Shaanth Nanguneri, Oregon Capital Chronicle,3 days ago
Oregon lacks a unified system to track data and handle complaints about working conditions from farmworkers who make up the backbone of the state’s multi-billion dollar agricultural industry, a new state report found. The 75-page report released last week by the Legislative Policy and Research Office comes in response...