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One Stop Wellness wins top honors at Newark Demo Day
By ROI-NJ Staff,4 days ago
Thirteen years after losing his mother to cancer, Romy Antoine’s company, One Stop Wellness, won big at Newark Demo Day. The Oct. 20 competition, held during Newark Tech Week, featured 12 startups competing for the Demo Day Winner title and a $5,000 cash prize. The recognition follows One Stop Wellness’s move to Newark, supported by Audible’s Business Attraction Program, which provides grant funding, business mentorship and more to help innovative companies expand or relocate to the city.
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