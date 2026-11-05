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Multifamily construction confidence weakens in Q3, reports housing association
By Dakota Smith,3 days ago
WASHINGTON, D.C. — Confidence in the market for new multifamily housing weakened year-over-year in the third quarter, according to the Multifamily Market Survey (MMS) released by the National Association of Home Builders (NAHB). The MMS produces two separate indices. The Multifamily Production Index (MPI) had a reading of 41, down five points year-over-year, while the Multifamily Occupancy Index (MOI) had a reading of 69, also down five points year-over-year.