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Why ISPE put peptide and oligo facility design in one guide
3 days ago
Peptide plants inherited API chemistry thinking and oligo plants biotech thinking; ISPE’s guide puts both modalities in one facility document with both inheritances. The guide has three parts: a GMP survey of existing oligo and peptide plants, a forecast of how sustainability and scale will change the processes, and a safety framework for connective piping and equipment.