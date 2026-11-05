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VOTE: Do you think Democrats will deliver on their promises while in control of Congress?
By The National News Desk,3 days ago
What did House Minority Leader Jeffries emphasize in his press conference?. How has stock performance historically correlated with divided government?. Why does legislative stalemate benefit business predictability?. Now that the Democrats have control of Congress, do you think they will deliver on their promises? Vote in the poll above or...