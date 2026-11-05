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Celebrating Dance Magazine Award Honorees Phil Chan and Georgina Pazcoguin of Final Bow for Yellowface
By April Deocariza,3 days ago
This week we’re sharing tributes to all of the 2026 Dance Magazine Award honorees. For tickets to the awards ceremony on November 23, visit store.dancemedia.com. It all started with The Nutcracker, but one change ignited an entire movement. In 2017, choreographer and arts administrator Phil Chan and then–New York City Ballet soloist Georgina Pazcoguin worked with NYCB to reimagine its Chinese Tea divertissement, removing elements of racial caricature in its costuming, makeup, and choreography. That became the impetus for the Final Bow for Yellowface pledge, with signatories committing to promoting inclusion in ballet by eliminating offensive and racist stereotypes of Asians (yellowface) in their work. Since the launch of the pledge, it has been signed by almost every major ballet company.