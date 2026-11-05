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Celebrating Dance Magazine Award Honoree Germaine Acogny
By Laura Cappelle,3 days ago
This week we’re sharing tributes to all of the 2026 Dance Magazine Award honorees. For tickets to the awards ceremony on November 23, visit store.dancemedia.com. The nickname artists and students have for Germaine Acogny—“Maman,” the French word for “mom”—speaks to the trailblazing role she has played in nurturing professional dance on the African continent. As a dancer, choreographer, and teacher, she has spent six decades advocating for the recognition of Africa’s multifaceted dance heritage and artistic vitality. In 1998, she founded a unique home for her life’s mission: the École des Sables, a celebrated hub for dancers and choreographers nestled in a Senegalese fishing village.