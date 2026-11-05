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2026 Week 10 college football odds, betting lines, spreads, start times: Picks, best bets, CFB predictions
By Ryan Wooden,3 days ago
The first set of College Football Playoff rankings were unveiled on Tuesday, but there are likely to be some major shakeups in Week 10 with several ranked matchups on the schedule, and every game is a chance to use the best sportsbook promos on top betting apps. The Week 10 college football schedule includes No. 3 Utah vs. No. 7 BYU, No. 15 LSU vs. No. 9 Alabama and No. 4 Notre Dame vs. No. 1 Miami (FL). The latest Week 10 college football odds list Notre Dame as a 7.5-point home favorite against the Hurricanes. New users can get the latest DraftKings promo code, which offers $200 in bonus bets and three months of free NBA League Pass after your first $5 bet right here: