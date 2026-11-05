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Celebrating Dance Magazine Award Honoree Cleo Parker Robinson
By Thomas Ford,3 days ago
This week we’re sharing tributes to all of the 2026 Dance Magazine Award honorees. For tickets to the awards ceremony on November 23, visit store.dancemedia.com. Cleo Parker Robinson discovered early that dance could offer a way through pain. At 10, Robinson, the daughter of a Black father and a white mother, was denied timely treatment at a segregated Dallas hospital, ultimately suffering a heart attack. She was told she might never leave her bed, but rejected the prognosis, turning increasingly to dance as an outlet. What began as a means of healing herself became a conviction about what dance could do for others.