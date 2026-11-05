undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Celebrating Dance Magazine Lydia Joel Award Honoree Alicia Adams
By Lisa Traiger,3 days ago
This week we’re sharing tributes to all of the 2026 Dance Magazine Award honorees. For tickets to the awards ceremony on November 23, visit store.dancemedia.com. During her more than 30 years as vice president of international programming and dance at the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts, Alicia Adams was often lauded as an ally to the field. But Adams is more than an ally: She has shaped the dance landscape. Across decades, she has used her expertise and keen eye to curate, commission, and collaborate with top American dance companies and up-and-coming artists.