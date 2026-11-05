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NHL Rumor Roundup: The Latest Nikita Kucherov Speculation
By Lyle Richardson,3 days ago
It’s been nearly a week since the hockey world learned that Nikita Kucherov decided not to re-sign with the Tampa Bay Lightning and had requested a trade. On Monday, the 33-year-old superstar winger told the press that his decision wasn't about the money, but was instead based on a lack of communication and respect from Lightning general manager Julien BriseBois during negotiations.