undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Fired Army General Being Internally Investigated For Alleged Media Leaks: Report
By Katherine Plummer,3 days ago
A top Army General who the Pentagon fired last week over alleged leaks to the media is now under federal investigation and may face a court-martial for his alleged behavior. On Oct. 29, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth fired former Army Lt. Gen. Brett Sylvia and accused him of leaking classified information about the Iran War and Russia-Ukraine war to the media.