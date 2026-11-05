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Celebrating Dance Magazine Award Honoree Ayodele Casel
By Ryan P. Casey,3 days ago
This week we’re sharing tributes to all of the 2026 Dance Magazine Award honorees. For tickets to the awards ceremony on November 23, visit store.dancemedia.com. Choreographer, performer, and educator Ayodele Casel has brought her joyful creative approach to spaces as big as Broadway stages and as small as a U.S. postage stamp. Wherever she is, Casel advocates for recognition of the artistry of tap dancing and the often-overlooked contributions of its forebearers. “I have continued to insist that tap is capable of narrative, abstraction, emotional complexity, musical depth, and cultural commentary,” she says.