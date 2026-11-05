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GCL South Names 2026 Football All-Stars: Estep Leads Awards
By BVM Sportsdesk,,2 days ago
The Greater Catholic League South named its 2026 football all-stars, with Elder quarterback Kaden Estep earning Player of the Year and Moeller coach Bert Bathiany honored after leading the Crusaders to the outright league title. Elder’s Andrew Lyman was Offensive Player of the Year, while Moeller’s Julian Dwyer and St. Xavier’s Griffin Lyons shared Defensive Player of the Year.