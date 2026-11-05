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Beyond the title: Caleb Ferguson
By Alyson Messinger,2 days ago
Serving as President Pro Tempore for the Davis-Jacob administration, Caleb Ferguson makes the gears turn for Marshall’s Student Government Association. By preparing meeting agendas every Friday, managing resolutions brought by Senators, and acting as a communication bridge between the student senate, executive cabinet and general student body, SGA wouldn’t work without him.