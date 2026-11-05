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Marshall’s lost Beech Tree remains part of campus tradition
By Olivia Smith,2 days ago
For generations of Marshall University students, a tree near Old Main served as more than a place to rest between classes. It became a symbol of the university itself. The Marshall Beech Tree, an American beech that stood near Old Main, was already mature when Marshall Academy welcomed its first students in 1837. Over the years, students and faculty gathered beneath its branches, making it a familiar part of campus life.