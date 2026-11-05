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Date Everything! Surpasses 1 Million Sales Worldwide, Charity Livestream Announced
By Orpheus Joshua,2 days ago
Developer Sassy Chap Games has announced that Date Everything! has surpassed one million copies sold worldwide since launching in June 2025. Published by Team17, Date Everything! is a dating simulator in which ordinary household objects become characters players can form relationships with. The game features more than 100 voice actors, including Felicia Day, Johnny Yong Bosch, and Matthew Mercer.