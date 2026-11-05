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Last Surviving Monkee, 81, Brings 60th Anniversary Show to Northfield Park
By Travis Singleton,2 days ago
Micky Dolenz is 81 years old, the last man standing from a band that started as a television gimmick and somehow outlived the decade it was born in. He brings his 60th-anniversary show, songs, stories, archival video and all, to Northfield Park Racino at 7:30 p.m. this Friday, November 6, just two months after releasing a new six-track EP of original material.