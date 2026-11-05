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Akron Fire Guts Caterer's Home, Community Rallies Around Danielle Williams
By Chad Bradshaw,2 days ago
A fire severely damaged a two-story home in the 900 block of Allendale Avenue in Akron, displacing Danielle Williams and her boyfriend. Williams, who owns catering business Tasteful Expectations, lost sentimental belongings and photographs, along with some of the cooking and baking supplies she used for her livelihood. No injuries were reported, and people who know her are helping her recover.
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