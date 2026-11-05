undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Venice Shorts: RV Town Hall becomes a year of broken promises, postponements, cancellations, and delays
By Nick Antonicello,3 days ago
The on-again, off-again Venice Town Hall on the issue of illegally parked RV’s is off again and, according to sources, has little chance of being rescheduled anytime soon. An issue that has plagued the neighborhood for years, there seemed to be a consensus to at least host the Town Hall, but numerous attempts to finally get it done have fallen short, with apparent finger-pointing replacing actual outcomes.