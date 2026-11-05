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Cleveland Man Who Told FBI He Planned Mass Shootings Gets 15 Years in Child Porn Case
By Jocelyn Weaver,2 days ago
A 20-year-old Cleveland man who told FBI agents he had plotted mass shootings at a mosque and a synagogue is now headed to prison for 15 years — not for those alleged plots, but on child pornography charges in a separate investigation. Anthony Wojciechowski pleaded guilty to all counts in his indictment before the sentence was handed down.