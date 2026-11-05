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Author Q&A: Diana Kapp
3 days ago
The Last Free Women: A Daring Escape from Afghanistan and Coming of Age in America by Diana Kapp and Rebecca Blumenstein published recently. The nonfiction book follows four young Afghan women, Marwa, Mursal, Maryam, and Samira, who were among the colleagues and family members The New York Times evacuated from Kabul in August 2021, and the five years that followed as they rebuilt their lives in America.