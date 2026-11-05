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The first humanoid robot company is going public with $1.8 million in revenue and a $138.1 million loss
By Rob Thubron,3 days ago
Serving tech enthusiasts for over 25 years. What just happened? Agility Robotics, the company behind the Digit humanoid robot used in Amazon warehouses will become the first humanoid-focused company to go public in the US this week. The Oregon company closed its merger with Churchill Capital Corp XI on Wednesday, with shares expected to start trading on Nasdaq this week under AGLT.