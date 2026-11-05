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Congratulations, Milwaukee. Now baseball has a harder test.
3 days ago
Start with the hard part: Congratulations to the Milwaukee Brewers, World Series champions. For Cardinals fans, typing that sentence takes a deep breath and possibly a shower afterward. Division rivalries don’t take October off. Watching Milwaukee celebrate the title St. Louis wanted tests the limits of Midwestern manners, especially for anyone old enough to remember 1982, when the celebrating went the other way.