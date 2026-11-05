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Expedia CEO says AI agents aren't changing booking habits — yet
By Maggie Roth,4 days ago
"It's a great way for people to do inspiration, to do trip planning," Gorin said in an interview with CNBC. "We haven't seen it change the way they're actually doing booking." Gorin said Expedia is "working with all of the agents" to make sure it surfaces in AI results, to understand how the agents get information and to make sure that the company has the necessary integrations.
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