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Downtown Summerlin Packs the Season With Ice Skating, a Nightly Parade, and Visits With Santa
By Jennifer Eggleston,3 days ago
Holiday happenings return to Downtown Summerlin in Las Vegas beginning next week, with a calendar that stretches into the new year and blends longstanding favorites with fresh twists. Charitable giving kicks things off Nov. 12, when The Giving Machine opens its doors for donors through Jan. 3. Each purchase supports...
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