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The opportunity for seismic in mining
3 days ago
Mining is an inherently uncertain business. Information about the underground is sparse and increasingly more expensive to collect. In the not so distant past, companies drilled extensive grids to create tangible insight. But with rising operational costs and deeper targets, a new mantra governs business decisions: quality over quantity. The focus lies on process optimisation and technical innovation for maximum output. Exploration, whether in greenfields targeting or near mine expansion, is under pressure from investment constraints and relies on multiple investigative methods to fill the literal gaps.