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FAU vs. UTSA odds, picks, CFB predictions, start time: Use Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 for $55 bonus
By Dustin Baker,3 days ago
The Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 gives eligible new users a $55 bonus in trading credits after completing $25 in qualifying trades. Florida Atlantic hosts UTSA on Thursday, November 5, at 7:30 p.m. ET. The Roadrunners enter at 7-1, while the Owls are 5-3 after losing their latest game. Claim the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55, trade $25, and receive a $55 bonus here: