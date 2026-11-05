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California Billionaires Faced Down a Tax and Won New Protections for Their Wealth
By Jeanne Kuang, CALmatters,4 days ago
This story was originally published by CalMatters. Sign up for their newsletters. The proponents of a California billionaire tax didn’t just lose their campaign to impose a first-in-the-nation tax on wealthy people’s assets. They also appear to have lost a campaign that will make it harder for them to try again in the future.